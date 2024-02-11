RS Crum Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RS Crum Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,418 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 614,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

