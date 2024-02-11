RS Crum Inc. Acquires 719 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,813 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,266. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.