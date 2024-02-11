Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

