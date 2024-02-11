Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

