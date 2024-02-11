Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $161.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $145.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

