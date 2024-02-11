Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAM. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

