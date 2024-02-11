Royal Bank of Canada Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $73.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 392,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

