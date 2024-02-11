Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $408.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $382.00 to $408.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $393.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $404.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,209,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

