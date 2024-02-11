Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
