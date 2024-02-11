Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. 8,843,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

