Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 2,136 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,479,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.