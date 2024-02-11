Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 6,678 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

