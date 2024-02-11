Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,422. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

