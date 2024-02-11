Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,080. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.96.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

