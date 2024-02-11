Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.