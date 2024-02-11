Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0859 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

