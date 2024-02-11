Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. 4,966,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

