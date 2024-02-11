Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group stock traded up $20.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,428.94. The stock had a trading volume of 54,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,125. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,420.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,445.90. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

