Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $55.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.2% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,805,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,341,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 137.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 225,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $503.65. 2,628,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $504.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

