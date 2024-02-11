Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 60 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.24. 1,350,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.