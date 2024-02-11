Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 141,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $365.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.