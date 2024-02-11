Request Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108.08 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $126.58 million and $108.08 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015665 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,353.86 or 1.00019380 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00183679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009827 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12844336 USD and is up 23.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $173,423,547.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

