Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $344.15

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.15 ($4.31) and traded as low as GBX 336.56 ($4.22). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.22), with a volume of 334,506 shares.
Redde Northgate Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.35 million, a PE ratio of 591.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.
Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,385.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate Company Profile
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
Read More
