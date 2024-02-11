Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $344.15

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.15 ($4.31) and traded as low as GBX 336.56 ($4.22). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.22), with a volume of 334,506 shares.

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.35 million, a PE ratio of 591.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,385.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate Company Profile

In other Redde Northgate news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.56), for a total value of £19,656 ($24,640.84). In other Redde Northgate news, insider Nicola Rabson purchased 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £9,936.45 ($12,456.37). Also, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £19,656 ($24,640.84). 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

