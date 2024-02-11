Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Rayonier stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after acquiring an additional 322,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $439,076,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after purchasing an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

