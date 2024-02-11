Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 1,799,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,796. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

