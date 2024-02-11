Quantstamp Tops One Day Volume of $41,784.70 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $41,784.70 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency founded in 2017, specializing in auditing smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It enhances contract security and reliability by conducting automated and manual audits, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. This vital role contributes to the integrity of decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, QSP serves as a token for paying auditing services and rewarding contributors. Founded by Richard Ma and Steven Stewart, Quantstamp boasts a team of cybersecurity and blockchain experts committed to strengthening decentralized applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.