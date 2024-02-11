Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,543,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.11. 684,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,052. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

