Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.38.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $322.82 on Friday. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $341.94. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.13 and a 200-day moving average of $285.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

