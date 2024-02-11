Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.