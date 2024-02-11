Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Decreased by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $51.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $981.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

