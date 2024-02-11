Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

