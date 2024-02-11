Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.