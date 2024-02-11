Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

