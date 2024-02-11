Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.02. 1,474,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,643. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.