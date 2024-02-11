Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,523,263. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

