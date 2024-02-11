Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.97. 2,185,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $149.82. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.