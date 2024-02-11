Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,374. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

