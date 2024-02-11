Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 438,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.19. 1,223,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,507. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

