Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,449 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,278,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,482,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $16,781,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. 262,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

