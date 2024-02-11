PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.1 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. PROS has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in PROS by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $42,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

