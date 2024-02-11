Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.92 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

