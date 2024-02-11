Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,282 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

