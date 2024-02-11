Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,203 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

