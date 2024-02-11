Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,074 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109,914 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $233.28 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

