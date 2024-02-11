Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,297 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,297 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSM opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.