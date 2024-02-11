Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 28.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $341.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

