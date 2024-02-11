Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

