Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $242.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.