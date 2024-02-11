Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.