Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.
FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
FS KKR Capital Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.