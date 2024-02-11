Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Ossiam raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RMD opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

